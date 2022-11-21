Share:

LAHORE - An 18-year-old boy died after a kite string slit his throat in Chowk Yateem Khana area, Nawan Kot police station precincts, here on Sunday. Police said that the ill-fated Shehzad Shabbir was going to buy breakfast on his motorcycle when a snapped kite string hit his throat. As a result, his throat was slit and he died after struggling for life for half an hour on-the-spot. When the Rescue teams reached the spot, the young man had already died. Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar took immediate notice of the death and sought a report from SP Allama Iqbal Town. He ordered the Nawan Kot police officers to take strict action against the lawless elements involved in violation of the Kite Flying Act.

LAHORE POLICE ARREST 5,967 PEOPLE FOR VIOLATING KITE FLYING ACT

The Lahore Police arrested 5,967 people for violating the Kite Flying Act and registered 5,875 cases against them in the respective police stations so far this year. The police recovered 59,548 kites and 8,174 strings rolls from the accused, according to Lahore police spokesperson on Sunday. In November, 185 kite-flyers have been arrested so far and cases registered against them.