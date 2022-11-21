Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mar­riyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said that Tasneem Haider had no relation with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

“Tasneem Haider is not a spokesman of PML-N London,” she said in a news statement, and add­ed that nobody should try to become spokesper­son of the party.

Marriyum said Tasneem Haider should produce evidence regarding murder of Arshad Sharif be­fore the Joint Investigation Team, if he had any.

She said the person, who hurled allegations in a video clip circulating in different sections of me­dia, was organiser of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI)’s London chapter. “Forgery, lies and fake news cannot divert attention from the real killers of Arshad Sharif,” she stressed.

The minister challenged the ARY News to air such news in London. It would not dare to broad­cast fake news in London as their management had already been fined for such misadventures in the past, she said