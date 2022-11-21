Share:

DIR LOWER - The dis­trict administration here on Sun­day conducted raid at three ille­gal crushing plants in Adenzai sub-division area and sealed the plants.

Talking to media persons, the Additional Assistant Commission­er Adenzai, Nasir Ali said that no illegal crushing plants would be allowed in the area. He directed all the crushing plants owners to take No Objection Certificates from the administration otherwise stern action would be taken against them for running the business of illegal plants.

He said that the district admin­istration has repeatedly issued no­tices to the owners of illegal crush plants, but despite the passage of time, many crush plant owners were failed to get NOCs from the relevant departments