ISLAMABAD - After spotting of a leopard in Syedpur village of the federal capital, the district administration closed Trail 3 for general public, said a statement issued on Sunday. According to media reports, citizens, especially motorcy­clists, have been requested to avoid traveling alone in the area. Residents of the area have also been asked to report to Rescue-15 in case of any emergency. However, the administration has re­quested the residents not to panic as police and wildlife department volunteers will try to keep the leopard away from the population. The relevant teams were sent to Margalla Hills and Syedpur village after the incident, said a CDA official. Environ­ment Wing, District Admin­istration and Islamabad Police officials and special teams from the Wildlife Department were posted in these areas. Chairman Capi­tal Development Authority (CDA) Captain (r) Muham­mad Usman, has directed the relevant authorities to take measures to protect the citizens.