ISTANBUL-Turkey announced early Sunday it had carried out air strikes against outlawed Kurdish militant bases across northern Syria and Iraq which it said were being used to launch “terrorist” attacks on its soil.

The offensive codenamed Operation Claw-Sword comes after a deadly blast in central Istanbul last Sunday which killed six people and wounded 81, with Turkey blaming a banned Kurdish group.

“We are starting Operation Claw-Sword from now on,” Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said at the air force operations centre before the planes left their bases to hit the targets in northern Iraq and Syria. Akar was also seen in a video image briefing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who gave the order for the latest operation, which a monitor said had killed 12 people.

The raids targeted bases of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which Ankara considers an extension of the PKK, the defence ministry said.