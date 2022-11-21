Share:

PESHAWAR - While other crimes also take place, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa fac­es the challenge of narcotics con­trol and blood feuds, for which the province has set up Narcot­ics Eradication Teams (NETs) and Dispute Resolution Councils to handle such cases.

During last one year, KP po­lice have resolved 10,000 cases through alternate dispute resolu­tion mechanism, stated KP Police chief Moazzam Jah Ansari.

Talking to The Nation, the IGP said that compared to other prov­inces, he felt more cases of blood feuds and drug smuggling in KP, for which NETs were formed and DRCs activated.

“Besides drugs, we also cracked down on synthetic drugs, and an important method of crime con­trol we adopted was area sanitisa­tion operations, in which the cops raid an entire village or neighbour­hood at Fajar time when all people stay home. In such sanitization op­erations, the cops have arrested a large number of outlaws and want­ed men, along with arms and other contrabands,” he said.

It merits a mention here that the low conviction rate is a problem in law and order as many accused are arrested in various criminal cases but get released in the courts.

Discussing the issue, the top cop said that conviction rate differs from case to case, as it is higher in some cases and lower in other crimes.

“In cases of local special law, the conviction rate is high, al­most 94%, because when the po­lice seize drugs and other contra­bands and when it is proved, the court convict the criminals. In the crimes against persons, the con­viction rate is low because some­times families patch things up out of courts. Similarly, in cases of crimes against property, the con­viction rate is higher than crimes against persons but lower than lo­cal special law,” he elaborated.

To a query about the DRCs effi­ciency, he said that there may be even serious cases which might not have been resolved by the bodies, but that many cases at lo­cal level have been resolved out of court in the form of formal jir­gas at police station and subdivi­sion level.

“While regular crime takes plac­es in all provinces, I believe that since my posting in KP, we formed the NETs against drug smuggling and activate DRCs and these bod­ies have controlled the two kinds of crimes that have frequently tak­en place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since long,” he said.