PESHAWAR - While other crimes also take place, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa faces the challenge of narcotics control and blood feuds, for which the province has set up Narcotics Eradication Teams (NETs) and Dispute Resolution Councils to handle such cases.
During last one year, KP police have resolved 10,000 cases through alternate dispute resolution mechanism, stated KP Police chief Moazzam Jah Ansari.
Talking to The Nation, the IGP said that compared to other provinces, he felt more cases of blood feuds and drug smuggling in KP, for which NETs were formed and DRCs activated.
“Besides drugs, we also cracked down on synthetic drugs, and an important method of crime control we adopted was area sanitisation operations, in which the cops raid an entire village or neighbourhood at Fajar time when all people stay home. In such sanitization operations, the cops have arrested a large number of outlaws and wanted men, along with arms and other contrabands,” he said.
It merits a mention here that the low conviction rate is a problem in law and order as many accused are arrested in various criminal cases but get released in the courts.
Discussing the issue, the top cop said that conviction rate differs from case to case, as it is higher in some cases and lower in other crimes.
“In cases of local special law, the conviction rate is high, almost 94%, because when the police seize drugs and other contrabands and when it is proved, the court convict the criminals. In the crimes against persons, the conviction rate is low because sometimes families patch things up out of courts. Similarly, in cases of crimes against property, the conviction rate is higher than crimes against persons but lower than local special law,” he elaborated.
To a query about the DRCs efficiency, he said that there may be even serious cases which might not have been resolved by the bodies, but that many cases at local level have been resolved out of court in the form of formal jirgas at police station and subdivision level.
“While regular crime takes places in all provinces, I believe that since my posting in KP, we formed the NETs against drug smuggling and activate DRCs and these bodies have controlled the two kinds of crimes that have frequently taken place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since long,” he said.