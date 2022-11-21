Share:

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) top brass on Monday said that the party’s leadership is willing to talk with the government if it has concerns about the elections.

After attending the PTI’s meeting, the party vice president and former foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi talked to the media, saying, "I and Asad Umar addressed the meeting over the long march. We staged our march in a peaceful manner. Imran Khan will head to Rawalpindi on November 26."

Urging the PTI’s supporters to come out of their houses on November 26 in time – due to the cold temperature, Shah Mahmood talked about the matter of FIR over the assassination attempt on the PTI chief, saying that the FIR was not registered according to the PTI’s satisfaction.

On the other side, PTI leader Asad Umar urged his supporters – who believe in actual freedom – to join the long march as he directed [supporters] to start reaching Rawalpindi on – the evening – of November 25.

He also talked about the assassination of Arshad Sharif and the torture of Azam Swati, saying that the masses are in anger over the assassination of noted journalist Arshad.

Asad Umar went on to talk about the assassination attempt on PTI chief Imran Khan, saying that efforts were made to assassinate the former premier [Imran] – through planning.

Taking at the coalition government, the PTI leader [Asad Umar] said that the economic situation continues to worsen, while no investment is being done as no one trusts the incumbent government.

Asad Umar emphasized the importance of holding elections, saying, "The one who does not go to the elections will be a "culprit" in my opinion."

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday chaired a party meeting to discuss numerous issues.

The meeting was held at the residence of former premier Imran Khan, discussing the contemporary political situation of the country – the long march and other important matters. The PTI’s top brass was present in the meeting included – Former federal foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former federal finance minister Asad Umar, former federal information minister Fawad Chaudhary, former minister of state Farrukh Habib, Dr Shireen Mazari, Asad Qaiser, Ali Zaidi, Zulfi Bukhari, Pervez Khattak, Ali Amin Gandapur, Murad Saeed, Aamir Kayani, Babar Awan, Shafqat Mehmood, Ejaz Chaudhary, Azam Swati, Shah Farman, Ali Awan, Shibli Faraz, Aslam Khan, Iftikhar Durrani and Col. (R) Asim participated.

Besides reviewing the Rawalpindi touchdown – constitutes of the long march – different matters were also taken into account, including the economic crisis.