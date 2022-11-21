Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that World Bank will provide a soft loan worth 200 million dollars for the Punjab Green Development Program (PGDP).

Chairing a meeting in Lahore on Monday, he said that a Green Financing Strategy is being formed in Punjab under which an Environment Endowment Fund worth fifty million dollars will be set-up.

The Chief Minister said that an environment friendly pilot project will be launched in Lahore with twenty five electric buses.

The meeting decided to install an Air and Water Quality Monitoring System in ten districts including Lahore, Sheikhupura, Multan, DG Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Vehari.

He said that the Air Quality Monitoring System will be set up in a total of thirty places while Water Quality Monitoring Stations will be set up in fifteen places in the province.