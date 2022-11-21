Share:

ZAPORIZHZHIA - Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nucle­ar power plant, which is un­der Russian control, was rocked by shelling on Sunday, draw­ing condemnation from the UN nuclear watchdog which said such attacks risked a major nu­clear disaster. More than a doz­en blasts shook Europe’s big­gest nuclear power plant on Saturday evening and Sunday, the International Atomic Ener­gy Agency (IAEA) said. Moscow and Kyiv both blamed each oth­er for the shelling of the facility. “The news from our team yes­terday and this morning is ex­tremely disturbing,” said IAEA head Rafael Grossi. “Explosions occurred at the site of this ma­jor nuclear power plant, which is completely unacceptable. Whoever is behind this, it must stop immediately. As I have said many times before, you’re play­ing with fire!” Citing informa­tion provided by plant man­agement, the IAEA team on the ground said there had been damage to some buildings, sys­tems and equipment at the site, but none of them critical for nu­clear safety and security so far. Repeated shelling of the plant in southern Ukraine, which Rus­sia took control of shortly after its February invasion, has raised concern about the potential for a grave accident just 500 kilome­tres from the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident, the 1986 Chornobyl disaster. The Zapor­izhzhia nuclear power plant pro­vided about a fifth of Ukraine’s electricity before Russia’s Feb­ruary 24 invasion and has been forced to operate on backup gen­erators a number of times.