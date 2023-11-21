11 marriage halls sealed, 91 fined in 16 days

FAISALABAD - The district administration sealed 11 marriage halls in addition to imposing heavy fine on the managers of 91 other halls and marquees on charge of violating one dish and marriage act during last 16 days in Faisalabad.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Monday that on special direction of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, a vigorous campaign was launched against violators of one dish and marriage act.

During this drive, the assistant commissioner and other officers of district government inspected 808 marriage halls and marquees during last 16 days and found violation of one dish and marriage act in 91 halls.