81 UVAS students get Rs6m financial aid

LAHORE - The Allah Walay Trust (AWT) has granted scholarships totaling Rs. 6 million to 81 financially-challenged students at the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS), Lahore. The Trust Scholarship Program, distinguished by rigorous scholarship interviews, aimed to meticulously identify candidates deserving of financial aid to further their educational pursuits. The selection committee, consisting of Dr. Khalid Manzoor Butt, Director of the AWT Scholarship Program, alongside Dr. Shazia Lone, Dr. M. Asim Farooqi, and Dr. Sadia, played a pivotal role in ensuring a fair and comprehensive selection process. In a conversation with the University administration, Dr. Khalid Manzoor Butt, the Director of Scholarships at AWT, underscored the organization’s unwavering commitment to supporting education in Pakistan. “The trust’s generous funding ensures that selected students can pursue their professional degrees without financial constraints,” he stated. Dr. Khalid Butt expressed gratitude to key committee members, Dr. Shazia Lone, Dr. Farooqi, Dr. Shabbir Iqbal Qureshi and Dr. Sadia, for their dedicated efforts, resulting in the selection of 81 outstanding students. The majority of these students will benefit from financial aid covering university fees and hostel expenses. Prof. Dr. Nasim Ahmad, the Vice Chancellor of UVAS Lahore, also extended his appreciation to AWT for its substantial financial support. He acknowledged the pivotal role played by AWT in facilitating the education of promising individuals, particularly those engaged in professional degree programs. The Vice Chancellor commended the organization’s commitment to nurturing talent and fostering academic excellence. Notably, last week, the trust awarded scholarships to 47 students at Punjab University. This comprehensive support ensures that these students can focus on their education without the financial burden that often hampers academic progress. The AWT’s continued efforts exemplify its dedication to empowering deserving students and fostering a brighter future through education.