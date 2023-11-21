AC sends fresh notices to Gilani, Mandviwala in separate NAB references

ISLAMABAD - An accountability court of Islamabad on Monday ordered to issue notices to former PM Yousaf Raza Gilani along with five co-accused in Universal Service Fund (USF) reference in which the Fund had launched a publicity campaign on various TV channels across the country with a cost of Rs 120 million. Pleaders of all accused appeared in the hearing on Monday at AC Islamabad and marked their attendance. NAB’s prosecutor Syed Ammar Kazmi told the court that, “all accused persons are elected public office holders and people in service of Pakistan.” Then prime minister Gilani had charge of ministry of information technology and chairman board of USF as well. Other co-accused in the case are Farooq Awan ex-secretary MOIT, Riaz Asher Siddiqui, Ex- CEO USF, Muhammad Saleem PIO, PID, Syed Hasan Shikoh, M Hanif and Inam Akbar CEO Midas Pvt Ltd. Court summoned all accused and adjourned the hearing till January 11th, 2024. Separately, Accountibility Court Judge Muhammad Bashir ordered to issue notices to former deputy chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla and co-accused in Kidney Hills plot allotment reference along with Ejaz Haroon and four other absent co-accused in the case. According to the NAB, the accused due to their involvement in an illegal allotment of plots in the OCHSL, Karachi, and payment of those plots through fake bank accounts, incurred huge losses to the national exchequer.