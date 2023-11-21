Tuesday, November 21, 2023
ADC chairs price control magistrates meeting

Our Staff Reporter
November 21, 2023
NAROWAL  -   A meeting of price control magistrates was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Narowal Shaukat Azim.

District Officer Industries Narowal Zeeshan Niaz briefed the Additional Commissioner about the day-to-day operations of the magistrates. The DO Industries said that the supply of food items to the citizens at cheap prices is being ensured throughout the district and the performance of the price control magistrates is being reviewed on a daily basis, the purpose of which is to provide relief to people by keeping food prices stable.

