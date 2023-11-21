Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Aleem Khan meets Manzoor Wattoo

Aleem Khan meets Manzoor Wattoo
Our Staff Reporter
November 21, 2023
LAHORE  -   Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleeem Khan paid a visit to the residence of former Chief Minister Punjab Mian Manzoor Ahmed Wattoo in Lahore to inquire about his health and extend best wishes for a speedy recovery. As per a statement released by the IPP, Aleem Khan and Mian Manzoor Ahmed Wattoo engaged in discussions on various matters of mutual interest, touching upon the current national and political scenario. Former Federal and Punjab Minister Syed Samsam Ali Bokhari and Mian Khurram Manzoor Wattoo were also present in the meeting. Mian Manzoor Ahmed Wattoo expressed gratitude to Abdul Aleem Khan for his concern about his health.

Our Staff Reporter

