Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Army Chief visits Corps Level Collective Training exercise of Strike Corps

Web Desk
3:03 PM | November 21, 2023
Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir visited Corps Level Collective Training exercise of Strike Corps.

The exercise is aimed at validating offensive operational concepts. He witnessed an impressive display of complex manoeuvres undertaken, led by Armoured formation equipped with state of the art VT-4 tanks.

The Army Chief met the troops participating in the exercise and commended their verve, operational efficiency and professionalism. He highlighted the importance of combat readiness and mental agility to respond to multi-spectral threat paradigm. He dilated upon the significance of achieving synergy among various arms in view of rapidly changing threat environment. He also appreciated the proficiency gained in night operations.

COAS reiterated that only realistic, mission-oriented training in peacetime can guarantee excellence on the battlefield.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Mangla Corps.

