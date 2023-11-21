Begging epidemic in Pakistan

I am writing to express my deep concern about the prevailing issue of begging in Pakistan. Despite being the fifth most populous country, Pakistan faces several challenges such as poverty and unemployment, forcing people to resort to begging to fulfill their basic needs like food and clothing. The rise in begging is particularly evident among outof- school children. According to the Asian Human Rights Commission (AHRC), there are estimated to be five to twenty-five million beggars in Pakistan. Immediate action by the government is crucial to address this issue, and support must be provided to the poor who require basic assistance.

ESSIYAN KHUDADAD,

Singabad.