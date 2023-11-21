Boys will give best against Tajikistan: Pak coach Stephen

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan football team coach Stephen Constantine on Monday said that the national squad will give its best in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers second round match against Tajikistan today (Tuesday) here at the Pakistan Sports Complex.

“Every game is important and FIFA World Cup Qualifiers second round matches will not be taken lightly,” he said at a press conference here along with attacking midfielder Otis Khan. Sharing his views, Otis Khan said: “Football is coming back in Pakistan as after Cambodia, we are playing against Tajikistan at home soil. We had many opportunities to score goals against Saudi Arabia but could not be materialized.”

He said Pakistan is a new team for FIFA World Cup qualifying. “We have played three FIFA qualifying matches so far. We will play good game against Tajikistan and try to win the match.

Pakistan football team has played less international matches in the past, so now it can be hoped that we will get more and moreopportunities to exhibit our prowess in the international matches.” Otis Khan said teams of Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan are continuously playing international matches while Pakistan is competing with the best teams after a long time. “The match against Tajikistan is important for us and we will try to deliver,” he said.

He was of the view that no one expected Pakistan to win match against Cambodia, but the men in green did beat Cambodia in a crucial match. There should be maximum number of matches for the improvement of Pakistan football. Football leagues should be started in Pakistan, he added.

Meanwhile, coach of Tajikistan football team Petar Segrt said that the fans, who were warmly welcomed upon arrival in Pakistan, will get to see an excellent football. “A tough match is expected between both the teams. FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will be important for Pakistan and Tajikistan. Pakistan is a very hospitable country and I have heard a lot about it. Winning and losing the match is part of the game and we will try to give out best,” he added.