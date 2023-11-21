Budget battle

The University of Karachi, a toptier institution in Pakistan, faces turmoil following its decision to raise semester fees, sparking protests and discord among students and the academic community.

The university administration justifies the fee increase citing inflation and escalating operational costs, emphasising the necessity to maintain educational standards and facilities. However, students and their advocates argue that the abrupt and substantial increase would render higher education unaffordable for many.

Growing tensions have led to student demonstrations, demanding a more inclusive decision-making process for fee adjustments. Students, being the immediate recipients of fee increases, assert their right to be part of these decisions.

Resolving this issue necessitates an integrated approach. Productive discussions between the university administration and student leaders are crucial to finding a middle ground that maintains educational quality while ensuring costs remain accessible for all deserving students. Coordination prioritising students’ financial well-being and high-quality education is essential to address the fee hike problem at the University of Karachi effectively.

ANABIA MUZAFFAR BAIG,

Karachi.