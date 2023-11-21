Call for holistic strategy for development, social reforms

LAHORE - Coordinator to Minister of State and Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis said on Monday that a holistic strategy encompassing infrastructure development, businessfriendly policies, education enhancement, and social reforms is key to improving Pakistan’s economy. He was speaking at panel discussion on “ How economy of Pakistan can be improved” held here at expo centre under the aegis of Punjab Higher Education Commission (HEC). The Coordinator said that collaboration between the public and private sectors along with international cooperation, would be instrumental in realizing these objectives. He was of the view that addressing the economic challenges in Pakistan required a comprehensive approach focusing various facets of the economy. To enhance economic growth, he added, a focus on infrastructure development was also crucial, citing that investing in transportation, energy, and communication infrastructure could stimulate economic activities, create jobs, and attract foreign investment. Additionally, fostering a business-friendly environment was paramount, and streamlining bureaucratic processes, reducing red tape, and implementing investorfriendly policies could encourage entrepreneurship and attract both local and foreign investors. He said that a well-regulated financial sector and initiatives to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) could further boost economic stability and job creation.Meher Kashif Younis, who is also Chairman of Kyrgyzstan Trade House, said that education and skill development play a pivotal role. Enhancing the quality of education and aligning it with market demands can produce a skilled workforce, essential for sustained economic growth. Further more, promoting innovation and technology adoption across industries could enhance productivity and competitiveness. The Coordinator said that addressing social issues, such as poverty and inequality, was integral to achieve inclusive economic development.