Chaudhry Shafqat Riaz Gondal joins IPP

LAHORE - Renowned businessman Chaudhry Shafqat Riaz Gondal from Great Britain on Monday announced to join the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP). Chaudhry Shafqat Riaz Gondal met Jahangir Tareen, head of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party and announced to join the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party. IPP Chairman Jahangir Tareen welcomed Chaudhry Shafqat Riaz Gondal by wearing the party muffler. Chaudhry Shafqat Riaz Gondal was appointed as president of Istehkam-e- Pakistan Party UK and Chief Organization IPP Europe, the notification of which has also been issued.