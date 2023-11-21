Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Chaudhry Shafqat Riaz Gondal joins IPP

Agencies
November 21, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Renowned businessman Chaudhry Shafqat Riaz Gondal from Great Britain on Monday announced to join the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP). Chaudhry Shafqat Riaz Gondal met Jahangir Tareen, head of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party and announced to join the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party. IPP Chairman Jahangir Tareen welcomed Chaudhry Shafqat Riaz Gondal by wearing the party muffler. Chaudhry Shafqat Riaz Gondal was appointed as president of Istehkam-e- Pakistan Party UK and Chief Organization IPP Europe, the notification of which has also been issued.

Agencies

