Club registration a right step in right direction: DG Sports

LAHORE - DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail on Monday said that as many as 1726 sports clubs have so far been registered across the province in the club registration campaign. Dr Asif Tufail said the process of club registration is underway in all the tehsils of the province under the banner of Sports Board Punjab and this historic campaign will continue till Nov 25. “Definitely it is a major step in the right direction”. “Among the leading ten tehsils of the province, Samundri tehsil is placed on top of the list with the registration of 78 sports clubs followed by Sargodha 77 sports clubs, Sialkot 58, Rahimyar Khan 52, Nankana 46, Rawalpindi 45, Mandi Bahauddin 44, Arifwala 44, Jhang 43 and Gujrat tehsil 43 sports clubs,” he said.