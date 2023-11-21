Tuesday, November 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Court extends physical remand of PTI chief in Al-Qadir Trust case

Court extends physical remand of PTI chief in Al-Qadir Trust case
Web Desk
9:28 PM | November 21, 2023
National

An accountability court on Tuesday extended the physical remand of PTI chairman for two days in the 190 million pound case.

Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted the hearing, with PTI chief and Bushra Bibi were present in the court. Bushra Bibi's interim bail was extended for 8 days in the 190 million pounds scandal and Toshakhana cases.Meanwhile, the NAB team sought a 10-day physical remand of the PTI chairman, however, the court granted two days for investigation.

The NAB team including members Muzaffar Abbasi, Irfanullah, Omar Nadeem, Mohsin Haroon, Asif Munir, Waqarul Hasan, and barrister Awais Irshad facilitated the proceedings.
 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1700547707.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023