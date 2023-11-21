Court extends physical remand of PTI chief in Al-Qadir Trust case

An accountability court on Tuesday extended the physical remand of PTI chairman for two days in the 190 million pound case.

Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted the hearing, with PTI chief and Bushra Bibi were present in the court. Bushra Bibi's interim bail was extended for 8 days in the 190 million pounds scandal and Toshakhana cases.Meanwhile, the NAB team sought a 10-day physical remand of the PTI chairman, however, the court granted two days for investigation.

The NAB team including members Muzaffar Abbasi, Irfanullah, Omar Nadeem, Mohsin Haroon, Asif Munir, Waqarul Hasan, and barrister Awais Irshad facilitated the proceedings.

