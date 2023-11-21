Court rejects Parvez Elahi’s bail plea in appointment case

LAHORE - An anti-corruption court on Monday rejected the postarrest bail petition of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the case related to the appointment of principal secretary. Judge Ali Raza Awan presided over the proceedings and delivered the verdict after arguments from Parvez Elahi’s counsel and the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab prosecutor. Parvez Elahi’s lawyer, Amir Saeed Rawn, contended that the ACE had filed a baseless case, asserting that his client appointed Muhammad Khan Bhatti following proper procedures. In contrast, the ACE prosecutor presented records, alleging Parvez Elahi violated rules in the appointment, urging the court to deny bail. The ACE had registered a case against Parvez Elahi on charges of appointing Muhammad Khan Bhatti as his principal secretary during his tenure as the chief minister. It alleged that Bhatti’s appointment was not in accordance with the law.