Tuesday, November 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

CPO orders strict action against weapon display, firing

Our Staff Reporter
November 21, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD  -  City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia has directed police officers to take strict action against display of weapons and firing across the district. In a statement here on Monday, the CPO said that display of weapons and firing was an illegal act which created a law and order situation. Hence, all police officers including circle officers and station house officers should take stern action against the violators, he ordered.

He also directed the station house officers (SHOs) to make announcements through loudspeakers of mosques in addition to displaying banners at conspicuous places to sensitize people about harms of display of weapons and firing especially during wedding ceremonies and other festivities.

In this connection, special squads should be constituted for prompt action against violators, he said and warned that if any police officer was found involved in negligence, strict action would also be taken.

Sewage-grown vegetables destroyed

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1700464738.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023