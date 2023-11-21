CPPA seeks Rs3.53 per unit hike in electricity tariff

ISLAMABAD - Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has sought another hike of Rs3.53 per unit in electricity tariff, on account of monthly fuel charges adjustments for October, as the power demand has decreased by 28.24 percent while generation cost increased by 8.43 percent during the month.

A petition submitted by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) to NEPRA, on behalf of Ex-Wapda Discos (XWDiscos), said that for the month of October, the reference fuel charges from the consumers were Rs7.8938/unit, while the actual fuel cost along with previous adjustments was Rs11.4277/unit. Therefore, it should be allowed to pass the increase of Rs3.5338/unit to consumers on account of FCA for October. The CPPA-G also sought a transfer of Rs 28.325 billion (Rs 2.9592/unit) on account of previous adjustments to consumers.

The CPPA, in its application, has submitted that the total electricity generated with various sources in the month of October 2023 was recorded at 9,572 GWh, which is 28.24pc less from 13,339 GWh generated during September. The generation cost in October was Rs79.066 billion (Rs8.26/unit) which is 8.53pc high than Rs7.4170/unit in the month of September. According the petition, 9,253 GWh at Rs105,737 billion (or Rs 11.4277/unit) had been delivered to Discos with 2.93pc as transmission losses. The data revealed that power generation from hydel source had declined by almost 38pc from 5,009 GWh of the total generation in September to 3,114 GWh (32.54pc) in October. As per the data, power generation from coal-fired power plants was 1670 GWh (local + imported coal: 1,334 + 336 GWh respectively) which was 21.34pc less than the power generation of 2,123 GWh in the previous month. The coal based generation contributed 17.45 percent of the total generation at the cost of Rs12.1040/unit for local coal and Rs 13.2692/unit for imported coal.

Power generation from RFO based power plant has declined to a negligible level of 0.1GWh at the cost of Rs 3 million (38.7038/unit) in October. The RFO based generation was 241 GWh or 1.80 percent of total generation calculated at Rs37.0491 per unit during September. Similarly, the power generation from gas-based power plants declined by approximately 30pc from 1,005 GWh of the total generation in September to 704GWh (7.35pc) during the month under review. The cost of gas based electricity was Rs13.6059/unit.

Generation from re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) based power plants declined by about 9pc, from 2,128 GWh in September to 1,939 GWh (20.25pc) in October. The cost of the RLNG based electricity was Rs23.6987/unit. Moreover, electricity generation from nuclear sources decreased by 20.12pc, from 2,286 GWh in September to 1,826GWh in October. The cost of the nuclear based electricity was at Rs1.2272/unit.

Electricity imported from Iran was 23 GWh (0.24 percent) at Rs 23.1678/ unit. Power generation from bagasse was recorded at 29 GWh (0.30pc), the price of which has been calculated at Rs5.9822/ unit. The electricity generated from wind was recorded at 191 GWh (2pc) and solar at 76 GWh, (0.79pc) in October 2023. NEPRA will conduct hearing in on CPPAG petition on November 29, 2023.