Dar, Mandviwalla to continue as Leader of House, Chief Whip: Solangi

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, and Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Monday informed the Senate that Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar had endorsed Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar as Leader of the House and Senator Saleem Mandviwalla as Chief Whip with status of Minister of State. Responding to a point raised by Senator Shahadat Awan during the session on October 30 regarding the status of leaders of the House and Opposition, and the Chief Whip after completion of constitutional tenure of the last government, he minister clarified that as per parliamentary traditions, they would continue to perform their responsibilities. A notification regarding appointment of Saleem Manviwalla as Chief Whip had also been reissued, he added.