DC announces Pak Army recruitment interviews in Shahdadpur, Sanghar

Staff Reporter
November 21, 2023
HYDERABAD  - The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sanghar Dr Imran-ul-Hassan Khawaja has announced through a press release that interviews for recruitment in the Pakistan Army will take place on November 22, 2023 at Shahdadpur Municipal Committee and on November 23, 2023 at Municipal Committee Sanghar. He advised aspiring candidates, who meet the required criteria, to be reached for medical fitness and interviews with their original documents at the recruitment centres. For further information, candidates can contact the officers of the Pakistan Army Recruitment and Selection Committee through telephone number 0222787258, he informed.

