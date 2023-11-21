Tuesday, November 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

District voter education committee meeting held

November 21, 2023
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

LARKANA  -  A meeting of the District Voter Education Committee Kashmore-Kandhkot was held here on Monday, under the chairmanship of District Election Commissioner Kashmore-Kandhkot Sattar Sardar, at the election commissioner’s office.

The meeting was attended among others by the members of the district voter education committee. Addressing the meeting, the District Election Commissioner informed the participants about the constitutional duties and responsibilities of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the forthcoming general election-2024. He urged all the members present to make efforts to highlight the importance of voting in their communities. At the end of the meeting, the participants appreciated the constitutional duties and responsibilities of the ECP and assured their full cooperation.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1700464738.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023