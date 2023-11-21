Eastnets to host conference

KARACHI - Eastnets, a global provider of compliance and payment solutions for the financial services sector, will host a conference on “Financial Crime in the Digital Age” on November 25 at the Pearl-Continental Hotel in Karachi. The conference will bring together experts, regulators, and industry practitioners to discuss the challenges and trends in combating financial crime in the rapidly evolving digital payments landscape, including the growing threat of fraud and money laundering. The conference will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and case studies on different topics. Some of the key speakers of the event are and Sirajuddin Aziz - Banking Mohtasib (Ombudsman) Pakistan, Nadeem Hussain, Chairman – Pakistan Fintech Network, Kashif Bokhari, Co-Chairman – Fraud Prevention Forum Pakistan Banks’ Association, Hazem Mulhim, Founder & CEO –Eastnets. The primary focus of the conference will be to address the emerging challenges of financial crime in the digital era and exploring innovative technological solutions and best practices for enhancing financial crime detection and prevention capabilities. This will involve leveraging technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and cloud computing. The conference is expected to foster collaboration and information sharing among various stakeholders, including payment service providers, financial institutions, law enforcement agencies, and regulators.