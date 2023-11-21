ECP all set to issue code of conduct for political parties

ISLAMABAD - The top election regulatory body is all set to issue the Code of Conduct for political parties contesting in upcoming general polls, scheduled to be held on February 08, 2024.

The drafted code of conduct will formally be issued after finalising delimitation of constituencies by the end of this month. The ECP has incorporated the suggestions of political forces, according to the sources in the electoral watchdog. According to the code of conduct, they said, the candidates will not indulge in any deal to withdraw in favour of any candidate at eleventh hour of election’s day. It will be necessary for all the parties to include five percent of women’s quota in the general elections 2024. Action will be taken on firecrackers and aerial shooting during and after the election’s day. The total number of registered voters in the country eligible to cast a vote are around 127 million, previously the figure was 106million, according to the latest statistics.

As per the estimates, the number of women increased from 46.73 million in 2018 to 58.47 million at present. The number of men increased from 59.22million in 2018 to 68.50m, revealed the recently conducted data.