First-ever World of Frozen opens at Hong Kong Disneyland

HONG KONG - Elsa, Anna, Olaf and Sven have a new home on a subtropical island in Asia. World of Frozen, Disney’s first-ever themed land dedicated to the “Frozen” media franchise, opened at Hong Kong Disneyland on Monday. The new land at the park on Hong Kong’s Lantau Island brings the fictional kingdom of Arendelle to life, including several elements from key scenes in the hit movies such as the North Mountain, Elsa’s Ice Palace, the snowflake-topped ice fountain and the clock tower where Anna and Prince Hans sing “Love is An Open Door” in the first “Frozen” movie. “The ‘Frozen’ franchise is one of the most successful in Disney history and it’s a testament to the power of great storytelling,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in Hong Kong at a November 16 event to commemorate World of Frozen’s opening. Disney Imagineers spent more than three years working on the concept and design of the new attraction. The franchise itself is just 10 years old, with the first “Frozen” movie coming out in 2013, followed by “Frozen II” in 2019, as well as several short films and TV shows. The company announced in September that it will be doubling its investment in its Disney Parks, Experiences and Products segment, with $60 billion spending planned in the next decade. While Disney is facing revenue challenges elsewhere, its international theme parks are thriving, with Iger saying in August that parks in Asia are doing “exceptionally well.” In the new World of Frozen in Hong Kong, cast members playing Elsa, Anna and Kristoff will walk around interacting with guests, a departure from other lands where princesses and other characters are largely available only for photo opportunities. And instead of scheduled shows, a band will wander intermittently throughout World of Frozen playing music. Hong Kong’s World of Frozen also includes two rides: Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs, a high-speed roller coaster that gives guests views of the Arendelle castle, and Frozen Ever After, a boat ride featuring Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Marshmallow, Sven the reindeer, Olaf the snowman and Pabbie Troll. As visitors float through Frozen Ever After, characters sing songs from the movies, including “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?,” “Let It Go,” and “For the First Time in Forever,” recorded by the movie’s original English-language cast. Michael Moriarty, managing director of Hong Kong Disneyland, called World of Frozen “the most immersive attraction we’ve ever built.”