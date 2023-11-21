Fog/smog to engulf Punjab, KP plain areas: PMD

ISLAMABAD - Fog/smog is likely to engulf plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the morning hours during the next 24 hours, as per Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)’s forecast. Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while cold weather conditions will prevail in the upper parts. According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country and cold in northern parts. The lowest temperatures recorded were Leh, Skardu -04 C, Gupis, Kalam and Srinagar -01 C.