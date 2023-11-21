Forman Christian College celebrates graduation of 1,292 students

LAHORE - Forman Christian College (A Chartered University) held its Commencement 2023 on November 18, 2023, where 1,016 undergraduate (Bachelor Honors), 268 postgraduate, and 8PhD students graduated across diverse disciplines. The grand ceremony, graced by distinguished dignitaries, faculty, staff, students, and their families, welcomed Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman as the esteemed chief guest. Amena Aamir, achieving a remarkable CGPA of 3.983, delivered the valedictory speech for the Bachelor (Honors) class, while Rawail Fatima shared her insights as the representative of the postgraduate cohort. The ceremony included the presentation of medals for outstanding achievements, Certificates of Distinction for academic excellence, Roll of Honor for co-curricular accomplishments, and Outstanding Student Awards recognizing excellence within various departments and faculties.

In his address to the audience, Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman commended FCCU for consistently producing leaders from various backgrounds, emphasizing the institution’s impressive legacy. Additionally, he underscored the significance of young and capable minds in nation-building. Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman highlighted that the graduating students’ fresh perspectives and innovative ideas would play a crucial role in addressing the nation’s pressing issues. As part of his speech, he encouraged the graduates to cultivate the habit of synergy, emphasizing its role in propelling economic growth, championing social change, and fostering an environment of inclusivity and progress.

Dr. Jonathan Addleton, Rector FCCU, extended heartfelt congratulations to the graduating class, emphasizing that they are now integral members of the extensive Formanite community. He took pride in highlighting several notable alumni of FCCU who have held positions such as Presidents, Prime Ministers, Chief Justices, Ambassadors, and leaders across diverse fields, both within Pakistan and internationally. Dr. Addleton expressed optimism that the graduating class would carry forward the legacy of FCCU, excelling in their respective fields and contributing positively to society.