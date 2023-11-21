Gang of women involved in looting commuters busted

RAWALPINDI - Police have arrested a three-member gang of women involved in looting commuters in Metro bus service in Rawalpindi-Islamabad here on Monday.

According to police spokesman, Waris Khan police held a gang of women involved in committing thefts in Metro bus service . Police have also recovered cash amount Rs 4,50,000 and two stolen mobile phones from their possession. The gang usually used to target the women riding on Metro buses. Furthermore, the arrested members were identified as Maryam, Mukhtaran and Sanam. The gang was also wanted by the police in several other street crimes. They confessed that they have committed dozens of robberies.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem commended the police team for arresting wanted and active gang of women operating in twin cities in buses.