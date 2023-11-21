Tuesday, November 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Gang of women involved in looting commuters busted

November 21, 2023
Regional, Rawalpindi, Newspaper

RAWALPINDI  -  Police have arrested a three-member gang of women involved in looting commuters in Metro bus service in Rawalpindi-Islamabad here on Monday.

According to police spokesman, Waris Khan police held a gang of women involved in committing thefts in Metro bus service . Police have also recovered cash amount Rs 4,50,000 and two stolen mobile phones from their possession. The gang usually used to target the women riding on Metro buses. Furthermore, the arrested members were identified as Maryam, Mukhtaran and Sanam. The gang was also wanted by the police in several other street crimes. They confessed that they have committed dozens of robberies.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem commended the police team for arresting wanted and active gang of women operating in twin cities in buses.

PLF Mohmand leader resigns, quits PPP

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1700547707.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023