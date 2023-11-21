Govt committed to promote diverse, responsible media landscape: Info Minister

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has said the government is committed to promoting a vibrant, diverse and responsible media landscape.

He was talking to Information Secretary Shahera Shahid and former Information Secretary Zahoor Ahmed who called on him in Islamabad.

The Information Minister said the rapid development of technology has changed the methods used in the media. He said our main focus should be on strengthening the Pakistani media industry in this challenging environment.

He said freedom of the media and protection of the rights of journalists is our firm commitment.

Murtaza Solangi said we should present the positive image of Pakistan, our rich cultural heritage and socio economic achievements to the world.

The Information Minister congratulated Shahera Shahid on assuming the office of Information Secretary.

He also paid tribute to former Secretary Information Zahoor Ahmed for his services to the Ministry of Information.