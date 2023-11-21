Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Govt wants to solve Chaman sit-in issue through negotiations: Minister

November 21, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti on Monday said that the government wanted to solve the Chaman sit-in issue through negotiations.

Responding to concerns raised by senators regarding the sit-in staged by local residents and businessmen against the recently implemented border regulations, the minister said, “We held a detailed discussion with the representatives of the sit-in, and our preference is to resolve the issue through negotiations.”

The minister said that it was not possible to allow around 40,000 people to the cross border daily without proper travel documents.

The government wanted to implement a unified document regime in line with previous practices, he added. 

Bugti said the Afghan nationals would only be permitted to enter Pakistan through legal documents. 

Sewage-grown vegetables destroyed

The minister outlined plans to regularize borders with Afghanistan, similar to the Torkham and Wagah borders, emphasizing the government’s commitment to treating all borders equally.

He said that it was not possible for the government to allow foreigners to travel and establish businesses anywhere in Pakistan without following proper procedures. 

Earlier, senators had drawn attention to the sit-in issue at Chaman by local residents and businessmen, expressing concerns about its potential adverse impact on the livelihoods of nearly 40,000 people who rely on daily border crossings.

