Health minister inspects hospitals, reviews upgrade projects

RAWALPINDI - The Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare, Dr. Jamal Nasir, visited Holy Family Hospital and Benazir Bhutto Hospital in Rawalpindi on Monday. The minister reviewed the ongoing renovation and reconstruction projects with the assistance of CEO Health Dr. Ijaz Ahmed and DC Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema.

During his visit, Dr. Nasir announced that 20 percent of the Holy Family Hospital’s renovation work is complete, with an initial deadline set for February 20. However, due to Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s direct oversight, the project is expected to finish ahead of schedule. The minister highlighted the broader initiative of upgrading 100 government hospitals across Punjab, with resources being allocated accordingly.

Holy Family Hospital is undergoing a significant transformation into a modern facility, marking the first instance in history where a hospital is temporarily closed for three months to expedite reconstruction and renovation efforts. Furthermore, Dr. Nasir disclosed a grant of 10 crores for the reconstruction and repair of the physiotherapy and psychiatric ward at Benazir Bhutto Hospital, with the work projected to be completed rapidly under ‘Mohsin Speed.’

The minister also mentioned the ongoing revamp of the OPD at Benazir Bhutto Hospital, costing Rs.16 crore, and the allocation of Rs.11 crore to DHQ Rawalpindi for building repair work. He discussed the ongoing process of transferring the Mother and Child Hospital Rawalpindi to Punjab’s jurisdiction, including considerations to transform it into a general hospital. Plans for establishing a burn center at the Red Crescent Hospital were also revealed.