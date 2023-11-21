ICCI delegation leaves for Thailand

ISLAMABAD - A delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) led by its president Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari has left for Thailand to explore the business opportunities in that country. The delegation is representing various sectors including pharmaceuticals, textiles, construction, edible oil, marble, light engineering, hospitality, retail sector, importers and exporters. The delegation will visit Thailand Chamber of Commerce & Industry to hold B2B meetings with Thai counterparts and explore business collaborations with them.