IGSI reiterates support for women empowerment

ISLAMABAD - The International Governance and Sustainability Institute (IG-SI) on Monday organized an important event on Women Empowerment aimed to address crucial issues surrounding gender equality and women’s empowerment, with a focus on fostering positive change in Pakistan.

The event was held at the Islamabad Model School I-10/4, brought together students, faculty, and distinguished guests.

Principal of the school, Fatima Mobeen expressed her gratitude to the attendees and highlighted the importance of empowering women in society. She introduced distinguished guests, Dr. Sultan Azam Temuri, Helena Iqbal, Ms Esin Gulsen and the team of institute.

Speaking on the occasion, former Inspector General of Police and CEO of institute, Dr. Sultan Azam Temuri shed light on the global perspective on women’s empowerment, emphasizing key principles advocated by the United Nations, such as gender equality, gender mainstreaming, and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The Goal 5 of the agenda specifically focuses on achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls, with targets ranging from the end of discrimination and violence to equal participation in leadership and decision-making.

The event also addressed the current state of gender equality in Pakistan, revealing alarming statistics from the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2023. Pakistan ranked 142nd out of 146 countries, with significant disparities in economic participation and educational attainment. The need for urgent action to address underutilization of female human resources was emphasized.

A notable segment of the event highlighted the gender strategy in the police force, advocating for increased female representation, visibility, capacity building, conducive living and working environments, and female networking. The 2 Es Strategy and Approach – Education and Economic Participation – were emphasized as essential elements in empowering women.

Success principles and practical steps were shared, encouraging women to focus on vision, passion, discipline, and conscience. The event outlined practical steps such as counseling and mentorship programs, scholarship initiatives, and vocational training opportunities to empower women in various fields.

In her addressing, Pakistan’s first high ranked police official and Gender Specialist at IG-SI, Ms. Helena Iqbal Saeed underscored the importance of education and personal development for women, urging them to believe in themselves and remain focused on their goals. She emphasized IG-SI’s commitment to supporting women and encouraged them to persevere in the face of challenges.

The event resonated with a message of hope and resilience. Attendees were reminded that despite challenges, Pakistan has the potential for positive change. Ms. Helena expressed solidarity and reiterated IGSI’s commitment to supporting women on their journey towards empowerment.