IHC for facilities to Fawad Chuadhry in jail

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed relevant authorities to ensure all necessary facilities for the former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in accordance with the jail manual.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the plea of Fawad Chaudhry on Monday seeking permission to meet his family, lawyers and avail facilities in jail. During the proceedings, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir informed Fawad Chaudhry’s brother, Faisal Chaudhry, that there were explicit orders from the Sessions Judge to meet with lawyers and access facilities in jail. He stated that if the accuser was not being provided with these facilities, then they should file a petition against the violation.

The court, in turn, would issue a detailed decision on the matter.

Subsequently, the court directed to provide all facilities under the jail manual and also allowed him to meet his lawyers and family in the jail.

According to the jail manual, the court also ordered to provide medical facilities to Fawad Chaudhry.