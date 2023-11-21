Tuesday, November 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

IHC for facilities to Fawad Chuadhry in jail

Agencies
November 21, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed relevant authorities to ensure all necessary facilities for the former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in accordance with the jail manual.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the plea of Fawad Chaudhry on Monday seeking permission to meet his family, lawyers and avail facilities in jail. During the proceedings, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir informed Fawad Chaudhry’s brother, Faisal Chaudhry, that there were explicit orders from the Sessions Judge to meet with lawyers and access facilities in jail. He stated that if the accuser was not being provided with these facilities, then they should file a petition against the violation.

The court, in turn, would issue a detailed decision on the matter.

Subsequently, the court directed to provide all facilities under the jail manual and also allowed him to meet his lawyers and family in the jail.

Sewage-grown vegetables destroyed

According to the jail manual, the court also ordered to provide medical facilities to Fawad Chaudhry.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1700464738.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023