Infrastructural landscaping of CBD completed

LAHORE The Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), has completed all infrastructural landscaping development work, within the ambits of Lahore Prime on Monday.

CEO CBD Imran Amin talking to APP said that the landscaping work of the Central Business District has been completed while the ‘Quaid District’ as an attached formation of the ‘Lahore Prime Central Business District’ has also been materialised. Now as the project has been completed, the local and foreign investors can now initiate construction works on five mixed used commercial plots, auctioned in September 2021 at a price of Rs21.59 billion. He said that the Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) on December 19, 2022 had registered the Central Business District (CBD) as a flagship project on the development landscape of Punjab. The infrastructure encompasses wide-range road networks with asphalt surfacing, a state-of-theart drainage system, a robust sewage network, water supply, natural gas connections, top-tier telecommunication services, enhanced security measures, and aesthetically pleasing landscaping, with an equal emphasis on keeping the cluster environmentally friendly through providing green spaces and large-scale plantation drive. It may be mentioned here that the CBD is a business hub that has emerged as an economic backbone for the province. The PCBDDA has started the construction of the CBD Punjab Boulevard and remodelling of Kalma Chowk Underpass, at the cost of PKR 4.2 billion, to upgrade the infrastructure of the city.