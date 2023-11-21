Irrigation dept books 64 accused for water theft

KARACHI - Sindh Irrigation Department, during its ongoing campaign for curtailing agriculture water theft, booked 64 accused in different areas of the province. Following directives of Sindh Caretaker Irrigation Minister, Ishwar Lal, indiscriminate actions have been taken stringently against water thieves and irrigation officials have registered 23 cases of water theft, according to a statement issued here on Monday. According to the details, 15 accused were booked in 4 cases in Akram Wah Division Badin and 8 accused in 5 cases in Phulleli Canal Division Badin while 14 others were booked in 6 cases in Goni Canal Division Shaheed Fazil Rahu. Similarly, 10 accused were named in 3 cases in Akram Wah Division, Tando Muhammad Khan while 17 more were nominated in 5 cases of water theft registered by Phulleli Canal Division, Tando Muhammad Khan, it stated.