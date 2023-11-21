Irsa releases 89,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD - Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 89,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 45,100 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1506.92 feet and was 106.92 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded at 24,100 cusecs and 42,000 cusecs respectively. The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1185.20 feet, which was 135.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 5,400 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 49,800, 44,800, 41,900 and 14,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 7,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.