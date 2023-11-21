Israel losing support from global public amid its relentless attacks on Gaza

While the images of the tragedy in the Gaza Strip spread in the media day by day, Israel seems to be losing the "fight" it is waging to garner the international public's support amid its attacks against the illegally blockaded region.

Israel attaches great importance to international support for the continuation of the attacks, which have entered their second month, and predicts that the conflicts will continue for a longer time due to the inability of its army to achieve the targets it has set.

With the start of the clashes on Oct. 7, Israel used the footage taken on the first day from Israeli towns surrounding the Gaza Strip in its propaganda to the international public and received the support of the West, especially the US.

However, as images of destruction and massacre began to emerge from the Gaza Strip, the international public's attention focused more on Palestinians. In this context, the capitals of America, Europe and the Middle East began to witness demonstrations in solidarity with the Palestinians.

In addition to African countries such as the Republic of South Africa, Tunisia and Yemen, thousands of people flocked to streets in Paris, Geneva and London despite the cold weather, demanding Israel stop its aggression against Gaza. Israeli Jews also held demonstrations around the world, including in Tel Aviv, demanding an end to Israel's attacks and emphasizing the need for a ceasefire.

The impact of Palestine on global media

"One month later, we are faced with a new reality. The images that stand out in the international media are not the images of massacre in Jewish settlements, but the images of death and destruction in Gaza," Israel's Channel 12 television said in a report, adding that Israel's "self-defense" narrative failed to fulfill its duty in providing sufficient space for the army's activities, and it was emphasized that Palestinian stories and photographs influenced the global public opinion.

In addition to broadcasting the scenes of death and destruction in Gaza, the United Nations and international organizations are calling for a ceasefire, reacting to the blocking of medical supplies, food, fuel and electricity from entering the Gaza Strip.

Israel is not satisfied with the attitudes of these organizations, which have high reputation on a global scale.

In the news of Channel 12, it was pointed out that Israel has not been able to create the wiggle room it desired so far, and this could create difficulties in achieving the goals it has set.

The news pointed out that if Israel rushes to achieve its goals, the possibility of mistakes will increase.

It was stated that Israel entered this war without any plans for the future.

Israel's loss in international public opinion

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has been actively appearing on local television channels since Nov. 4 to rally support for the continuation of the war.

In his statement on X, Bennett stated that their international situation was not good and that he would go on a political media tour in New York and Washington.

With this visit, Bennett stated that he aims to "help strengthen the position of the Israeli government in the eyes of the public, the US Congress and the administration in order to give army commanders full freedom of action to eliminate Hamas."

Noting that the international public opinion is no longer in Israel's interest, Bennett pointed out that pro-Palestinian content is 15 times more than pro-Israeli content on China-based social media platform TikTok.

In addition to official spokespeople, the Israeli army also assigned many military officials to speak in foreign media to defend its attacks.

In addition, it is noteworthy that dozens of Israeli journalists were mobilized to spread the "Israel narrative" through social media platforms.

Jewish anti-war demonstrations

After Jewish groups in the United States played a prominent role in demonstrations against attacks on Gaza in New York, Washington, San Francisco and other states, Jews around the world participated in demonstrations supporting a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the war, shocking the Israeli public, including journalists.

"Who are the Jews who turn their backs on Israel?" was the title of Israeli writer Attila Somfalvi's article in Yediot Ahronot newspaper.

In his article, Somfalvi argued that "The most eye-jarring among them are Jews participating in a campaign of defamation against their own nation, which is mercilessly attacked by human monsters."

Pointing out that an alarming number of Jews participated in the campaign rejecting the Gaza attack, Somfalvi said, "The stark historical ignorance on display is heart-wrenching, compelling us, Jews, to reflect on the how and why of this miserable reality."