ISSI hosts launch of Dr. Ishrat’s book on South Asia Development

ISLAMABAD - The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) held a book launch event yesterday for Dr. Ishrat Hussain’s latest work, ‘Development Pathways: India-Pakistan-Bangladesh (1947- 2022)’. The event saw the participation of notable figures from foreign and civil services, academia, civil society, media, and diplomatic circles, with Dr. Waqar Masood Khan, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, as the chief guest.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director General of ISSI, introduced the author and his book, commending Dr. Hussain’s sixdecade- long public service and contributions to economic and institutional reforms. He praised Dr. Hussain’s writing style for making complex economic issues accessible and noted the book’s comprehensive data sets on India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. The book, according to Mahmood, also critically examines future risk factors and emphasizes the importance of investing in social and human development alongside economic management.

Ambassador Nadeem Riyaz, President of the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS), lauded the book for its in-depth analysis of varied economic aspects, from macroeconomics to digitalization, and focused on the book’s extensive conclusions. He urged Pakistan to address economic instability and regulatory issues hindering small and medium enterprises.

Dr. Idrees Khawaja appreciated the author’s timely work and inclusion of young co-authors. He summarized the book’s comparative study of the economic performances of the three nations, highlighting the factors behind their divergent growth trajectories and suggesting a study of foreign assistance patterns in Pakistan. Dr. Hussain shared insights on the book’s evolution, discussing the changing economic landscapes of Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh since 1947. He identified critical success factors and potential risks for the next 25 years, including climate change and urbanization challenges.

Dr. Waqar Masood Khan praised the authors for filling a knowledge gap in the field. He noted the book’s significance in understanding the convergences and divergences in the economies of the three countries, particularly post the 1990s, due to global shifts. Dr. Khan also addressed the regulatory frameworks in South Asia, highlighting their evolution and the need for economic reserves. The event concluded with Dr. Hussain emphasizing the necessity of improving governance structures for sustained and inclusive economic growth in the region.