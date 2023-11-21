KPCPWC holds event to mark Int’l Children’s Day 2023

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Commission (KPCPWC), in collaboration with UNICEF, Islamic Relief and Special Education Complex Hayatabad celebrated the Universal Children’s Day 2023 under the theme ‘For every child, every right.’

The event was organised with participation of children from the Special Education Complex, Peshawar and provided a dedicated opportunity to children with special needs and opportunity to express themselves through various activities during the event.

The caretaker Minister for Social Welfare, Special Education & Women Empowerment Department Madam Justice (Retd) Irshad Qaiser, graced the event as chief guest.

Director Special Education Complex Peshawar, Said Ali Bakhsh extended warm welcome and shared insights during the welcome note, setting the stage for the day’s activities.

The day’s proceedings marked our unwavering commitment to the principles of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the inclusive vision outlined in the Child Protection and Welfare Act of 2010.