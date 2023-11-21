Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Man sentenced to life for killing young woman

November 21, 2023
HYDERABAD  - A court in Sehwan Town of Jamshoro district on Monday convicted a man with a life sentence and Rs1 million fine for killing a college student Tania Khaskheli in her residence in Jhangara Bajara Town on September 7, 2017.

The Additional District and Session Judge acquitted Aali Noohani and declared Moula Bux Noohani an absconder, both of whom were also nominated in the murder FIR as accomplices.

Khaskheli’s family, however, has expressed dissatisfaction over the judgment, saying they had not been given complete justice.

Dua Khaskheli, sister told the media that they would challenge the decision in the Sindh High Court to seek the death penalty for Khanu.

As per the FIR, Tania was killed because she and her family had refused the marriage proposal of Khanu who previously had also tried to kidnap her.

