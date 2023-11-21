Tuesday, November 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

MWMC starts comprehensive cleanliness operation

Our Staff Reporter
November 21, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN  -  In a significant move for enhancing cleanliness in city, the Multan Waste Management Company (WMC) has initiated a targeted clean-up operation, focusing on central locations and interior city areas.

Heavy machinery has been deployed to transfer debris and garbage, with a particular emphasis near shrines and thickly populated union councils. Senior Manager Operations, Faheem Lodhi, led the comprehensive cleaning drive and also organized a walk in the field to reinforce the importance of the initiative. Despite staffing challenges, the company is committed to collecting over 700 tons of garbage daily from 68 union councils. 

In a proactive stance against environmental hazards, an awareness rally combating smog was also arranged by the company’s communication wing. 

Moreover, legal action, including heavy fines, is being taken against individuals setting garbage on fire.

Sewage-grown vegetables destroyed

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1700464738.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023