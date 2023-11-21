Naqvi approves package for families of martyred employees of all depts

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in principle, granted approval for a relief package equivalent to that provided to police martyrs to be extended to the families of officers or employees who sacrificed their lives while serving any government department. The CM emphasized extending a comparable aid package to injured government employees. Directing the formation of a committee led by the Additional Chief Secretary, Mohsin Naqvi tasked it with reviewing cases and formulating final recommendations. The 13th meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Finance and Development, chaired by the chief minister, addressed the financial assistance case for the family of Excise Inspector Muhammad Rafi, martyred in the line of duty, and the injured Inspector Sanaullah Bhatti. Prompted by the incident, the CM ordered an immediate review, approving an aid package equivalent to the police martyrs package for the family of the late Inspector Muhammad Rafi and the injured Excise Inspector Sanaullah Bhatti. Notably, Inspector Rafi lost his life, and Inspector Bhatti sustained severe injuries and disabilities due to gunfire by drug dealers in Rahim Yar Khan. Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer, Amir Mir, and Mansoor Qadir, along with Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Chairman Planning and Development Board, and secretaries of relevant departments attended the meeting.

CM ta kes not ice of hand burning incident

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered an inquiry into the incident of burning the hand of a student due to a fire in a Khanpur school and directed the Chairman CMIT (Chief Minister’s Inspection Team) to submit an inquiry report within 24 hours. The chief minister also asked Education Minister Mansoor Qadir to go to Khanpur to determine responsibility for the negligence and added that action should be taken. The best treatment be provided to the child, he added.

CM calls cabinet meeting in Gujranwala

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has called a meeting of the Punjab Cabinet in Gujranwala.

After Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad, Gujranwala is the 5th division where the Punjab cabinet will meet, said a handout issued here on Monday. An important agenda will be discussed in the meeting. Provincial ministers, advisers, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police and officials concerned will attend the meeting.

CM inspects Cavalry Underpass

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday inspected the Cavalry Underpass early in the morning to monitor work. The chief minister directed to ensure highquality work and announced that the facility would open soon to ensure immense convenience for the commuters. It would also relieve the travellers of traffic jams, he added.