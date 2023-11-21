Naqvi inspects Band Road corridor project

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspected ongoing development works at the under-construction ‘Band Road Controlled Access Corridor’ project here on Monday. Naqvi specifically observed the construction progress of walls around the corridor in Package One.

Providing directives to the contractor of Package 2, he emphasized the need to expedite the corridor walls’ construction and ordered timely completion of the project. He highlighted that the project’s completion would facilitate immediate motorway access from any area in Lahore, ultimately saving significant time and fuel costs.