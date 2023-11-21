Tuesday, November 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Naqvi inspects Band Road corridor project

APP
November 21, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspected ongoing development works at the under-construction ‘Band Road Controlled Access Corridor’ project here on Monday. Naqvi specifically observed the construction progress of walls around the corridor in Package One.

Providing directives to the contractor of Package 2, he emphasized the need to expedite the corridor walls’ construction and ordered timely completion of the project. He highlighted that the project’s completion would facilitate immediate motorway access from any area in Lahore, ultimately saving significant time and fuel costs.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1700547707.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023